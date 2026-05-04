Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ βρισκόταν εντός του Λευκού Οίκου την ώρα του περιστατικού, με τη φρουρά να θέτει το συγκρότημα σε κατάσταση «lockdown» για προληπτικούς λόγους.

U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/LNUTL2F3gM

— U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 4, 2026