Σόκαρε η Ντάφι: Με βίασαν, με νάρκωσαν και με κράτησαν αιχμάλωτη για μέρες

Σόκαρε η βραβευμένη με Γκράμι τραγουδίστρια, Ντάφι με την αποκάλυψη ότι τη βίασαν, τη νάρκωσαν και την κράτησαν αιχμάλωτη για μέρες.
Σε ανάρτησή στο λογαριασμό της στο Instagram, η 35χρονη Ουαλή τραγουδίστρια αναφέρει ότι «της πήρε καιρό για να αναρρώσει».
Συγκεκριμένα τόνισε: «Η αλήθεια είναι, και παρακαλώ πιστέψτε με, ότι τώρα είμαι καλά και ασφαλής. Με βίασαν και με νάρκωσαν και με κράτησαν αιχμάλωτη για μέρες. Μπορείτε να φανταστείτε πόσες φορές σκέφτηκα για το αν έπρεπε να το γράψω αυτό. Δεν υπάρχει εύκολος τρόπος να το αντιμετωπίσω. Αλλά μπορώ να σας πω ότι κατά την τελευταία δεκαετία, αφιέρωσα χιλιάδες μέρες στο να θέλω να αισθανθώ λιακάδα στην καρδιά μου ξανά, και ο ήλιος τώρα όντως λάμπει».
Έκλεισε την ανάρτηση της, λέγοντας: «Παρακαλώ στηρίξτε με για να γίνει όλο αυτό μία θετική εμπειρία».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.