Η τρομακτική φωτογραφία του τυφώνα Ντόριαν από το διάστημα

NASA astronaut Christian Koch took photos of Hurricane Dorian on Monday from the International Space Station. The slow-moving Category 3 storm continues to lash the Bahamas with fierce winds. As it lingers over the islands, the storm is carving a path of devastation: knocking homes to the ground and claiming the lives of at least five people, among them an 8-year-old boy. Dorian is expected to move "dangerously" close to Florida's east coast later today. It no longer poses a threat to Florida in terms of landfall, but coastal residents will still feel the impacts, CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford said. (📸: Christian Koch/NASA)