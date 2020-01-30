Ραγίζει καρδιές το «αντίο» της Βανέσα Μπράιαντ στον Κόμπι και την 13χρονη κόρη της

Με ένα συγκινητικό μήνυμα στον λογαριασμό της στο Instagram η Βανέσα Μπράιαντ αποχαιρέτησε τον σύζυγό της Κόμπι και τη 13χρονη κόρη τους Τζιάνα που βρήκαν τραγικό θάνατο όταν το ελικόπτερο στο οποίο επέβαιναν συνετρίβη.
Η Βανέσα Μπράιαντ ευχαριστεί όλους όσοι στηρίζουν την ίδια και τις τρεις κόρες της και εξομολογείται μεταξύ άλλων: «είμαστε συντετριμμένοι από την ξαφνική απώλεια του λατρεμένου μου συζύγου και καταπληκτικού πατέρα των τεσσάρων παιδιών μας και της πανέμορφης και γλυκιάς μου κόρης Τζιάνα. Δεν υπάρχουν αρκετές λέξεις για να περιγράψω τον πόνο που αισθανόμαστε. Με παρηγορεί το γεγονός ότι ξέρω ότι ο Κόμπι και η “Τζίτζι” γνώριζαν ότι είχαν αγαπηθεί πολύ. Ήμασταν πολύ ευλογημένοι που τους είχαμε στη ζωή μας. Εύχομαι να μπορούσαν να ήταν για πάντα μαζί μας. Ήταν δύο όμορφες ψυχές που μας τις πήραν πολύ πρόωρα.
Δεν είμαι σίγουρη τι μας επιφυλάσσει η ζωή αλλά είναι αδύνατον να φανταστώ τη ζωή χωρίς αυτούς. Ωστόσο, ξυπνάμε κάθε μέρα και προσπαθούμε να συνεχίσουμε γιατί ο Κόμπι και η “Τζίτζι” φωτίζουν για εμάς τον δρόμο. Η αγάπη μας για αυτούς είναι ατελείωτη, εύχομαι μόνο να μπορούσα να τους αγκαλιάσω και να τους φιλήσω και να τους έχω εδώ μαζί μας για πάντα».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️