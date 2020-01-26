MambaOut: Το παγκόσμιο μπάσκετ σπαράζει για τον άδικο χαμό του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

Συγκλονισμένο είναι το παγκόσμιο μπάσκετ από τον άδικο χαμό του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ που σκοτώθηκε καθώς συνετρίβη το ελικόπτερο που επέβαινε.

Διαβάστε μερικές από τις αναρτήσεις που έγιναν στο twitter λίγα λεπτά μετά το κακό μαντάτο:

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/zE2SCLimvG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 26, 2020

Onorato di averti conosciuto, Campione dentro e fuori dal campo! R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/ceSNfWoRRj — Francesco Totti (@Totti) January 26, 2020

It can’t be true! We are socked. Rest in peace to one of the greatest ever. RIP #Kobe pic.twitter.com/KTPVYVEmAh — PAOK BC (@PAOKbasketball) January 26, 2020

This is heartbreaking. I’m devastated. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) January 26, 2020

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Nick Calathes (@Nick_Calathes15) January 26, 2020

No lo puedo creer… Me siento igual de mal que si hubiera muerto alguien de mi familia… Que día de mierda… — Luis Scola (@LScola4) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020