View this post on Instagram

Throw back to one of my first and only photo sets 😭🙏🏼. This was the only insta safe one and it’s also my fav ❣️. Also I’m super proud of the necklace because it was the first piece of jewelry I bought with my own finances 💯💯💯. Also where are y’all getting those cool censorship stickers at ? Also if you say me having my body on display is disrespectful to my family I will quite literally yeet you into the sun. I just noticed the tag btw 🤣 #swerfsnotwelcomehere #18plusonly #celebrateyourbody #amatuermodel #perfectlyimperfect #plussizelingerie #plussize #thicc #18plus #uniquefeatures #tryingmybesteveryday #pinup