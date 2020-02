Whitney Houston: Σοκάρει η νεκροψία της – Της έλειπαν 11 δόντια και κομμάτι από το δέρμα της

View this post on Instagram

On December 4, 1990 (29 years ago today), Arista Records released Whitney's song "All The Man That I Need" from her third album, I'm Your Baby Tonight. 🎶 Written by Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford, produced by Narada Michael Walden and featuring a saxophone solo by Kenny G, the song became a worldwide hit, becoming Whitney's ninth number-one. The song went on to be nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female at the 34th Annual Grammy Awards and also received a nomination for Best R&B/Soul Single at the 6th Soul Train Music Awards.