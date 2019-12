Χώρισε η Κίνσι Βολάνσκι – Η σέξι εισβολέας του τελικού του Champions League [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

Social media is a weird place. A place where people have an opinion about every angle of your life. I want to include all of you in every step of my life but it’s not always easy. I always want to put on a brave face but behind closed doors I have been hurting. I didn’t want to take this to social media but he believes differently. Vitaly and I have decided to part ways. After 2 years of love, being best friends, sharing endless memories, building a life together it’s now time for a different chapter in our lives. Everyone makes mistakes but it’s finally time for me to walk away. I have so much love for this person and hope nothing but the best for him and we will remain friends. We have been partners and helped one another through so much. The memories we have shared are unforgettable and I will forever will be thankful for the time we spent together. I love you V and always will. Please respect our privacy during this hard time. 💔