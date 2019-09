Η Μάρα Δαρμουσλή ξαπλώνει το θανατηφόρο κορμί της στην αμμουδιά [εικόνα]

View this post on Instagram

My summer 2019 is in this photo.. Summer theater tour all over Greece playing "ΖΩΗ ΜΕΤΑ ΧΑΜΗΛΩΝ ΠΤΗΣΕΩΝ" , "LIFE AFTER LOW FLIGHTS",written by @arkas.official ..Here I'm studying my role for LOUKRITIA.. I wish I had enjoyed sea more.. I'm smiling back to the face who takes the picture,who gave me plenty of smiles throughout this summer,thank you! Enjoy every moment!