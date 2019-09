Ο Σπύρος Χατζηαγγελάκης ανάρτησε φωτογραφίες της πρώην του Μαίρης Συνατσάκη [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

Photos inspired by @therealpeterlindbergh 🖤 r.i.p ° ° "If photographers are responsible for creating or reflecting an image of women in society, then, I must say, there is only one way for the future, and this is to define women as strong and independent. This should be the responsibility of photographers today: to free women, and finally everyone, from the terror of youth and perfection." Peter Lindbergh ° ° #photographer #peterlindbergh #bnw