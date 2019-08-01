Η Κλόντια Σίφερ φωτογραφίζεται γυμνή στην ιταλική Vogue [εικόνες]

01/08/19 • 18:18 | UPD 01/08/19 • 18:18
Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr
Συμπληρώθηκαν 25 χρόνια από την πρώτη της φωτογράφιση στην αμερικανική Vogue. Για τα μοντέλα εκείνη την εποχή η φωτογράφιση στη Vogue ήταν το ύψιστο επίτευγμα. Και τώρα είναι κάτι σημαντικό, όμως πλέον όχι στο ίδιο μέγεθος. Τότε αποτελούσε το ξεκλείδωμα κάθε πόρτας. Για την Κλόντια Σίφερ ήταν ακριβώς αυτό αφού μετά δεν άκουσε Όχι ούτε βίωσε απόρριψη μέχρι να αποσυρθεί.
Σήμερα η Κλόντια είναι 48 ετών και οι μέρες της στη μόδα έχουν περάσει ανεπιστρεπτί. Αυτό δε σημαίνει πως δε μπορεί να σαγηνεύσει τον ανδρικό πληθυσμό ούτε ότι δεν είναι ικανή για να κάνει εξώφυλλο σε ένα μεγάλο brand. Σημαίνει απλώς ότι δεν είναι ο γενικός κανόνας, αλλά οι όμορφες εξαιρέσεις φωτογραφίες όπως αυτές που ακολουθούν από το τεύχος Αυγούστου της ιταλικής Vogue.
Εκεί η Γερμανίδα καλλονή φωτογραφίζεται σε ένα κόνσεπτ Claudia by Claudia, παρουσιάζει δηλαδή η ίδια τον εαυτό της. Το κόνσεπτ την περιλαμβάνει χωρίς ρούχα και εσώρουχα όπως φαίνεται στην πρώτη φωτογραφία. Εκεί η Κλόντια Σίφερ καλύπτει τα επίμαχα σημεία με ένα πορτοφόλι και τα παπούτσια της. Στη συνέχεια φοράει ένα μαύρο σακάκι και ποζάρει χαμογελαστή με έναν καθρέφτη να δίνει μια εικόνα για την πίσω πλευρά της.
View this post on Instagram
SHE IS BACK ✨ CLAUDIA BY CLAUDIA @claudiaschiffer back on our cover after 25 years! in @ysl photographed by @collierschorrstudio styled by @vanessareidofficial! Check out our August Issue on Newsstands August 6th! “The concept was to take the framework of some of Helmut Newton’s most seminal studio shoots, especially the “auto-portraits”. Theoretically, the women in these photographs by Newton were “making” their own portraits in that very brief moment that they are looking at themselves in mirrors and releasing the camera’s shutter with a cable release. The idea for my story evolved into me stepping into the shoes of Helmut Newton and being shown in the mirrors’ reflections, photographing Claudia and Stephanie.”(…) “When you are photographing women such as Stephanie and Claudia, who are literally like the walking lexicons of fashion gesture in photography, there are things they will and will not do. There’s not one thing that you see in these photographs that Claudia didn’t want to do – if she didn’t want to do it, she changed it.” #CollierSchorr See more via link in bio. Full credits: #ClaudiaSchiffer @dmanagementgroup Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @pimcharlottecotton Make-up @hiromi_ueda @artandcommerce Hair @garygillhair @streetersagency Manicure @louimarie_nails @jaqmanagement Set design @tomotattle @streetersagency Executive producer @sylviafarago
View this post on Instagram
SHE IS BACK ✨ CLAUDIA BY CLAUDIA Our August Issue features @claudiaschiffer in @ysl photographed by @collierschorrstudio styled by @vanessareidofficial. On Newsstands August 6th! “Because of who I am and who they are, I think these shoots are about women’s acknowledgement of their own sexuality, and is very different to the representation of desire, which is always connected to the maker of the picture. I think this was about Claudia, Stephanie’s and my relationships with our sexualities and bodies, and about being seen as older women.” #CollierSchorr See more via link in bio. Full credits: #ClaudiaSchiffer @dmanagementgroup Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @pimcharlottecotton Make-up @hiromi_ueda @artandcommerce Hair @garygillhair @streetersagency Manicure @louimarie_nails @jaqmanagement Set design @tomotattle @streetersagency Executive producer @sylviafarago