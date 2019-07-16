Ριζική αλλαγή: Δείτε πως είναι σήμερα η Μαρλέν Αγγελίδου από τις Hi 5 [εικόνες]

16/07/19 • 19:07 | UPD 16/07/19 • 19:07
Η Μαρλέν Αγγελίδου έφυγε στο εξωτερικό και για πολλά χρόνια αγνοούσαμε την τύχη της. 14 χρόνια μετά την διάλυση των Hi 5, η Μαρλέν ασχολείται επαγγελματικά και με το bodybuilding!
Το 2003, μέσα από το show Popstars του Mega, γνωρίσαμε τις Hi 5! Πέντε γυναίκες που πέρασαν από πολλές οντισιόν για να δημιουργήσουν ένα νεανικό γκρουπάκι, συστήθηκαν στο κοινό, το οποίο τις αγάπησε αρκετά.
Αυτά τα πέντε κορίτσια ήταν οι Μαρλέν Αγγελίδου, Ειρήνη Ψυχράμη, Φρόσω Παπαχαραλάμπους, Shaya και Νάνσυ Στεργιοπούλου. Το γκρουπ, όμως, δεν είχε την αναμενόμενη συνέχεια που πίστευαν όλοι και το 2005 διαλύθηκε.
Στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram, μάλιστα, έχει ανεβάσει και δύο φωτογραφίες, όπου ποζάρει μαζί με την Αννέτ Αρτάνι, την οποία είχαμε γνωρίσει στην Ελλάδα μέσα από τη συμμετοχή της στο Fame Story.
Since I am going to be prancing around all day tomorrow in a crystal adorned bikini for #myfirst #npcbikini competition, (lord help me 😳😳😳🤘🤘🤘🙏) I am trying to get used to it from today. Just had my first #spraytan layer and I feel pretty much like an orangutan. (Hence the #blackandwhite photo😜) I still have a long way to go to build the muscle where it is needed and this has been a very eyeopening journey for me but I am so glad I have held out to this point. Tomorrow is the end of the first step. @lvfitness68 is a gem of a trainer because she helps you from the inside out. If anyone has questions about my journey and how it has worked given the #actorslife crazy schedule, pls fee free to message. Changing the way I think about everything has been so hard but worth it. #novicebikini #npcnovice #myfitnessjourney #bikini #bikinicompetitorintraining #womenwholift #weighttrainingforwomen #rocksinger #notonething #morethanmeetstheeye #bathroomvanity #bodyconfidenceday #feelingstrong #goals #bodygoals #fitnessgoals #mynewhobby #takingsomemetime
Πηγή: patrasevents.gr