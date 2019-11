Ένας Έλληνας ο δεύτερος ωραιότερος άνδρας του κόσμου – Ποιος είναι ο Ανδρέας Μποταΐτης

View this post on Instagram

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC WINS MISTER UNIVERSAL AMBASSADOR 2019 @iamjosuerod TOKYO, JAPAN – The model and stylist bested 14 other contestants for the title including first runner-up Andreas Botaitis of Greece. Thailand's Sakarin Kotcha, who won the Missosology's Choice Award, finished second runner-up. Nasyr Turgunbaev of Kyrgyzstan and Nelson Caceres of Chile were third and fourth runners-up, respectively. Completing the Top 9 finalists were the delegates from Indonesia, Guam, Italy, and the Philippines. MUA president Gandhi Fernando also announced that Greece will be hosting the 2020 edition of the pageant, which will also see the inagural Miss Universal Ambassador contest.