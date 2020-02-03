Breaking News

3 Φεβρουαρίου 2020 | 21:32

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

0 Shares

Συναγερμός στις αστυνομικές αρχές του Τέξας για επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς στην πανεπιστημιούπολη του Texas A&M University.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες από το περιστατικό υπάρχουν 2 νεκροί και ένας τραυματίας.

Σύμφωνα με  τα αμερικάνικα μέσα ενημέρωσης, ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ μέσα σε κοιτώνα που στεγάζονται οι πρωτοετείς.

Περισσότερα σε λίγο…

0 Shares

Δείτε επίσης

ΜΕΝΟΥ
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap