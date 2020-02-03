Συναγερμός στις αστυνομικές αρχές του Τέξας για επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς στην πανεπιστημιούπολη του Texas A&M University.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες από το περιστατικό υπάρχουν 2 νεκροί και ένας τραυματίας.

Σύμφωνα με τα αμερικάνικα μέσα ενημέρωσης, ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ μέσα σε κοιτώνα που στεγάζονται οι πρωτοετείς.

Active criminal investigation at Pride Rock. Shelter in place until further notice. All classes are canceled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus.

Additional sheltering space is available at the Club and in the ballrooms at Rayburn Student Center.

— A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020