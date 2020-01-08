Συναγερμός λόγω πυροβολισμών στην Οτάβα με τα διεθνή ΜΜΕ να κάνουν λόγο για τραυματίες.

Ο δράστης πυροβόλησε σε περιοχή που βρίσκεται μόλις ένα περίπου χιλιόμετρο μακριά από το Κοινοβούλιο, ενώ η αστυνομία έχει αποκλείσει το σημείο.

Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB

