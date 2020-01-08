Breaking News

Συνελήφθη 12χρονη που απείλησε στο Snapchat να σκοτώσει συμμαθητές της

8 Ιανουαρίου 2020 | 15:35

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

0 Shares

Συναγερμός λόγω πυροβολισμών στην Οτάβα με τα διεθνή ΜΜΕ να κάνουν λόγο για τραυματίες.

Ο δράστης πυροβόλησε σε περιοχή που βρίσκεται μόλις ένα περίπου χιλιόμετρο μακριά από το Κοινοβούλιο, ενώ η αστυνομία έχει αποκλείσει το σημείο.

Δεν έχει υπάρξει ακόμη επίσημη ενημέρωση για την ταυτότητα του δράστη ή αν έχει συλληφθεί.

0 Shares

Δείτε επίσης

ΜΕΝΟΥ
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap