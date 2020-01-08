Συναγερμός λόγω πυροβολισμών στην Οτάβα με τα διεθνή ΜΜΕ να κάνουν λόγο για τραυματίες.
Ο δράστης πυροβόλησε σε περιοχή που βρίσκεται μόλις ένα περίπου χιλιόμετρο μακριά από το Κοινοβούλιο, ενώ η αστυνομία έχει αποκλείσει το σημείο.
Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB
— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 8, 2020
From CBC Ottawa’s coverage of what police are calling a shooting with ‘many injuries’ in downtown Ottawa. https://t.co/A0bsRtw69j
— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) January 8, 2020
Δεν έχει υπάρξει ακόμη επίσημη ενημέρωση για την ταυτότητα του δράστη ή αν έχει συλληφθεί.