Συναγερμός στην Ουάσινγκτον: Νεκρός από μαχαιριά έξω από μετρό κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο

11/10/19 • 21:16 | UPD 11/10/19 • 21:28
Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr
Ένας άντρας έχει πέσει νεκρός έξω από σταθμό του μετρό κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο των ΗΠΑ.
Στο σημείο έσπευσε η αστυνομία, ωστόσο, ο άντρας ήταν ήδη νεκρός.
Ο σταθμός του μετρό έχει «κλείσει».
Police say a juvenile male was stabbed at the Capitol South Metro Station, which is half a block from the Cannon House office building.
He was not breathing after police arrived. pic.twitter.com/SWMnIlmgJg
— Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) October 11, 2019
Capitol South Station: MTPD, MPD, USCP & DC EMS o/s responding to a confirmed stabbing. Details will follow. The station is CLOSED at this time. Trains on Blue/Orange/Silver are bypassing the station. Use Federal Center SW or Eastern Market as alternates. #wmata
— Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) October 11, 2019