Συναγερμός στην Ουάσινγκτον: Νεκρός από μαχαιριά έξω από μετρό κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο

11/10/19 • 21:16 | UPD 11/10/19 • 21:28

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

Ένας άντρας έχει πέσει νεκρός έξω από σταθμό του μετρό κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο των ΗΠΑ.

Στο σημείο έσπευσε η αστυνομία, ωστόσο, ο άντρας ήταν ήδη νεκρός.

Ο σταθμός του μετρό έχει «κλείσει».

 

