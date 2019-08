View this post on Instagram

#Repost @karmagawa ・・・ The AMAZON RAINFOREST has been burning for 3 weeks…..WTF! We are on the verge of losing it completely if the fire isn’t put out soon! The loss of trees, the loss of biodiversity is what is accelerating climate change…and yet nobody is saying a word! Nobody is doing anything for our largest rainforest in the world! Nobody is doing anything for some of the most beautiful people in the world, nobody is doing anything for the incredible animals there either! Mother Nature is angry with us…so we all need to wake up ASAP before we suffer some major consequences due to our irresponsible behavior and inaction so spreading awareness to everyone RIGHT NOW is crucial to saving the rainforest from destruction! News/media outlets are quick to cover political controversy and negative stories, but won’t talk about this urgent issue so we must all use our social media platforms and send them this post and when they get enough emails, DMs and messages about this story they will be FORCED to cover it and then the world will finally see what’s happening RIGHT NOW! Please share this post with any news media you follow and with ALL your followers and tell them to share it too…let’s all do what we can to get the word out ASAP and it’s also important to pray for Brazil too 🇧🇷 WE MUST SAVE THE RAINFOREST BY WORKING TOGETHER! Thank you for the head’s up @mikeholston #prayforbrazil #prayforamazonia #savetherainforest #karmagawa