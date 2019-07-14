Διάσημη YouTuber πέθανε όταν έπεσε με το ηλεκτρικό πατίνι της πάνω σε φορτηγό

View this post on Instagram

DO YOU EVER FEEL READY TO HAVE A BABY? 👶🤷🏻‍♀️ – Now it’s no secret that I am very maternal and have wanted kids since I was very young but my question is this…..how on earth does someone feel ready to have a kid? 😱 – I know there are women out there that feel like there is a time in their life where they say to themselves ‘Right, NOW I want to have a baby’ 👊🏻 And even if I was married and fully settled (Although I actually hate the word ‘settled’) I still don’t think I would be ready for a baby 😳 – I don’t know if it’s because I am very ambitious career wise and I love to go away that I worry about how much having a child pins you down and you lose a certain amount of freedom. Or if it’s because I constantly feel like a 12 year old trapped in a 35 year olds body 👧 Like, I barely know what I am doing everyday and navigating through life as it is is a challenge for me 🤣 – Every year I say to myself ‘Maybe next year’ then that year comes and I say ‘maybe next year’ then that year comes and I say ‘Defo next year’ then that year comes and here I am 🙋🏻‍♀️ – To be honest I think the dream for me would be to get pregnant by accident but with @jacob_hazell being sober and me barely drinking me thinks that ain’t ever gonna happen 😆 So I would need to make the executive decision to have a baby and I just think to myself….WHEN IS THE RIGHT TIME TO DO THAT? LIKE WHEN?????? 🤯 – I am posting about this because I would genuinely love to hear your opinions on this topic 🙏 – For some reason in my end I think- having a baby = life stops 🤚🏽 And that just freaks me right out 😨 – So hit me, what do you think? There is no right or wrong answer, I would just like to know if I am the only women who thinks like this 😬 ____________________________________________ #children #baby #babies #women #fertility #eggfreezing #life #honesty #advice #help