Διάσημη YouTuber πέθανε όταν έπεσε με το ηλεκτρικό πατίνι της πάνω σε φορτηγό

14/07/19 • 18:53 | UPD 14/07/19 • 22:49
Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr
Θανατηφόρο δυστύχημα με ηλεκτρικό πατίνι είχε την Παρασκευή η 35χρονη διάσημη YouTuber Emily Hartridge στη Βρετανία.
Η άτυχη κοπέλα συγκρούστηκε με ένα φορτηγό με αποτέλεσμα να χάσει τη ζωή της και σύμφωνα με την Βρετανική εφημερίδα Guardian η σύγκρουση ήταν τόσο σφοδρή που η άτυχη κοπέλα πέθανε ακαριαία.
Την είδηση μάλιστα επιβεβαίωσε και ανακοίνωση που ανέβηκε στο λογαριασμό της στο Instagram αναφέρεται:
«Γειά σας. Πρέπει να σας ανακοινώσουμε κάτι δυσάρεστο μέσω του Instagram καθώς όλοι περιμένετε να δείτε σήμερα την Emily και είναι ο μόνος τρόπος να επικοινωνήσουμε με όλους σας.
Η Emily ενεπλάκη σε ατύχημα και πέθανε. Όλοι μας την αγαπούσαμε και δεν θα την ξεχάσουμε ποτέ. Είχε αγγίξει τόσο πολύ κόσμο και τα πράγματα θα είναι δύσκολα χωρίς αυτή. Ήταν ένας μοναδικός άνθρωπος».
Η είδηση του θανάτου της έφερε θλίψη τόσο σε φαν της όσο και σε άλλους δημιουργός του youtube.
We're deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans.
— YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) July 13, 2019
DO YOU EVER FEEL READY TO HAVE A BABY? 👶🤷🏻♀️ – Now it’s no secret that I am very maternal and have wanted kids since I was very young but my question is this…..how on earth does someone feel ready to have a kid? 😱 – I know there are women out there that feel like there is a time in their life where they say to themselves ‘Right, NOW I want to have a baby’ 👊🏻 And even if I was married and fully settled (Although I actually hate the word ‘settled’) I still don’t think I would be ready for a baby 😳 – I don’t know if it’s because I am very ambitious career wise and I love to go away that I worry about how much having a child pins you down and you lose a certain amount of freedom. Or if it’s because I constantly feel like a 12 year old trapped in a 35 year olds body 👧 Like, I barely know what I am doing everyday and navigating through life as it is is a challenge for me 🤣 – Every year I say to myself ‘Maybe next year’ then that year comes and I say ‘maybe next year’ then that year comes and I say ‘Defo next year’ then that year comes and here I am 🙋🏻♀️ – To be honest I think the dream for me would be to get pregnant by accident but with @jacob_hazell being sober and me barely drinking me thinks that ain’t ever gonna happen 😆 So I would need to make the executive decision to have a baby and I just think to myself….WHEN IS THE RIGHT TIME TO DO THAT? LIKE WHEN?????? 🤯 – I am posting about this because I would genuinely love to hear your opinions on this topic 🙏 – For some reason in my end I think- having a baby = life stops 🤚🏽 And that just freaks me right out 😨 – So hit me, what do you think? There is no right or wrong answer, I would just like to know if I am the only women who thinks like this 😬 ____________________________________________ #children #baby #babies #women #fertility #eggfreezing #life #honesty #advice #help
DON’T FORGET TO REMIND YOURSELF HOW FAR YOU HAVE COME 🤚🏽 – I used to not be able to work. I used to not be able to look at people in the eyes. I used to drink to self medicate. I used to google ‘How to cure anxiety’ for HOURS on end in a desperate attempt to find an answer. I used to cry myself to sleep. I used to not be able to be alone. I used to not want to wake up because I just couldn’t face the day ahead. I used to be so disconnected with reality I didn’t know what day it was. I used to tell myself I couldn’t carry on. I used to believe that there was no hope and I would feel how I feel forever. – I no longer do ANY of these things (aside from the occasional glass of red wine after a long day🍷🙋🏻♀️) and I think it’s very important to sometimes STOP and remember myself how far I have come 🙏 – Boy has it been a long journey with many ups and downs but I wouldn’t take it back for a second because all of the stuff I USED to do has made me who I am today 😚 – A stronger person. A kinder person. A person who appreciates moments and cherishes memories. A person who has hope 👊🏻 – Never give up because things CAN and WILL change. That I know for sure ❤️ – Pic by my mum who took a while to realise she was just taking selfies of herself but we got there in the end 📸🤣 _____________________________________________ #mentalhealth #anxiety #depression #help #mentalhealthawareness #love #recovery #support #advice #strong #strength #muscles #motivation #beautiful #truth #positivity #positivethinking #body #fit #beautiful #fitnessgirl #boxing #girlswhobox #yoga #yogi #abs #strong
NEXT ‘BRAIN BUDDIES’ MEET UP 🥰🙋🏻♀️ – As you guys know I have called my women’s mental health meet up ‘Brain Buddies’ because I think we all need a brain buddy so I hope by coming to my monthly meet ups you will find a whole new gang of Brain buddies that will listen to you, support you and be there whenever you need them 🤗 – My first meet up was absolutely incredible 🙌🏼 I have done a fair bit in my life but that day was one of my proudest moments to date 🙋🏻♀️ – We shared stories, we cried, we laughed and above all, we were THERE for each other and that can be life changing in itself 👊🏻 – So the next ‘Brain Buddies’ meet up: DATE: Saturday July 13th TIME: 2pm LOCATION: Green Park MEETING POINT: If you get off at green park tube there is area where they rent deck chairs, I will be waiting there 💁🏻♀️ – If the weather decides to sh*t on us I will change location☔️ – No need to purchase tickets, just turn up 😁 But of course if you have any questions please DM me 🙏 – This is a WOMEN ONLY event, sorry guys 😨 But there is a wonderful organisation called @humenorg who hold a male only mental health up on Monday evenings 👍 – If you don’t want to talk at the event there is ABSOLUTELY no pressure to. You can just sit there and listen if you prefer 🙂 – I cannot wait for it and I really hope to see some of you there. I just want a create a safe space for women to talk about mental health and to be comforted in the fact that whatever they are going through, they are NOT alone ❤️ – Pic by @jacob_hazell 📸 ______________________________________________ #brainbuddies #mentalhealth #women #mentalhealthawareness #anxiety #depression #mentalhealthmeetup #london #batterseapark #recovery #motivation #inspiration #abs #strong #strength #fit #fitness #muscles #strength #happiness #smiling #laughter