Σε προληπτικό τσεκ απ υπεβλήθη ο πρίγκιπας Φίλιππος [εικόνες]

He is very lucky 😬 Prince Philip, 97, is ‘conscious but very shocked and shaken’ after crashing his Range Rover near the Sandringham Estate and rolling it over on side of road. Images have emerged of a black Range Rover having rolled on its side following the crash with a people carrier. Police and ambulance rushed to the scene where two people, neither understood to be the prince, were treated for minor injuries. The Duke is now back at Sandringham with the Queen by his side. He was seen by a doctor following the crash as a precaution but was given the all clear. A witness said they helped the duke out of the vehicle. He was conscious but very shocked and shaken. #princephilip #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #royalfamily #queenelizabeth