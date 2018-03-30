H Samantha Sepulveda είναι η αστυνομικός που θα θέλατε να σας… περάσει χειροπέδες! [εικόνες]

Η Samantha Sepulveda είναι μια αστυφύλακας από τον Αγιο Δομίνικο η οποία μόνο… απαρατήρητη δεν περνάει από νομοταγείς και κακοποιούς!
Αναμφίβολα, για ένα τέτοιο κορίτσι θα καταδεχόμασταν όχι απλά τη σύλληψη αλλά και… αρκετά 24ωρα στο κρατητήριο!
Απολαύστε τη:
When nothing is sure. EVERYTHING is POSSIBLE – #SamanthaSepulveda 👮🏻♀️💃🏻 __________________________________________________________ Model: @sammysep Photographer: @is.that.moe 📸 Bikini: @swimmia_com 👙 Location: #miamibeach ☀️🌴 Currently in: @losangeles_city . . . #nychotcop #multitalented #beach #driven #isthatmoe #model #beautiful #dope #sultry #travlingphotographer #travelingmodel #confident #sultry #fearless #locationshooting #sunshinestate #classy #beautiful #models #sexy #brunette #miamiphotographer #losangelosmodels #newyorkphotographer #floridaphotographer #picoftheday #photographer #sammysep #modellife #happy ** @is.that.moe you were an absolute pleasure to work with!! **
“You will always be fond of me. I represent to you all the sins you never had the courage to commit.” #OscarWilde #SamanthaSepulveda ___________________________________________________ Photo taken in #sincity #lasvegas…Currently in #NYC…boarding a flight to #dubai🇦🇪 as we speak 😊🙌🏼🐫🌵🛩 #CatchSamIfYouCan #TheModelCop #SammySep 👮🏻♀️💃🏻
"If you're not the one for me Then how come I can bring you to your knees🔐? …… If you're not the one for me Why do I hate the idea of being free🦋? …… And if I'm not the one for you You've gotta stop holding me the way you do💞" #Adele ______________________________________________________ 📸 @mamudsny x @chanelofficial x @victoriassecret x @nubounsom x @thenewyorker #samanthasepulveda #nycmodel @beautyandnyc #KdsS #lingerie
