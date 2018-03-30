LIFESTYLE

H Samantha Sepulveda είναι η αστυνομικός που θα θέλατε να σας… περάσει χειροπέδες! [εικόνες]

Η Samantha Sepulveda είναι μια αστυφύλακας από τον Αγιο Δομίνικο η οποία μόνο… απαρατήρητη δεν περνάει από νομοταγείς και κακοποιούς!

Αναμφίβολα, για ένα τέτοιο κορίτσι θα καταδεχόμασταν όχι απλά τη σύλληψη αλλά και… αρκετά 24ωρα στο κρατητήριο!

Απολαύστε τη:

When nothing is sure. EVERYTHING is POSSIBLE – #SamanthaSepulveda 👮🏻‍♀️💃🏻 __________________________________________________________ Model: @sammysep Photographer: @is.that.moe 📸 Bikini: @swimmia_com 👙 Location: #miamibeach ☀️🌴 Currently in: @losangeles_city . . . #nychotcop #multitalented #beach #driven #isthatmoe #model #beautiful #dope #sultry #travlingphotographer #travelingmodel #confident #sultry #fearless #locationshooting #sunshinestate #classy #beautiful #models #sexy #brunette #miamiphotographer #losangelosmodels #newyorkphotographer #floridaphotographer #picoftheday #photographer #sammysep #modellife #happy ** @is.that.moe you were an absolute pleasure to work with!! **

A post shared by *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) on

