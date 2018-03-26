Αμερικανίδα top model αποκαλύπτει τα μυστικά του Instagram για τα… τέλεια οπίσθια! [εικόνες]

🤷‍♀️ Those angles, I tell ya… 😂🍑 The one thing I was most insecure about growing up was my booty. I’ve always been smaller on bottom and I would try to wear long shirts to cover it. One thing I’ve loved about fitness is the ability to sculpt your body in various ways BUT there’s only so much muscle you can build on your butt AND you need to flex it to really show it off 😝💪 . A lot of the booty pics you see on Instagram are flexed, pushed out, back arched so much it actually hurts…plus high waisted pants that accentuate a small waist and lift the booty too…there are so many ways to make it look 10x bigger on insta than in real life, and I do it too!! I love posing and admiring the “Instagram booty” but that’s not my real booty. And I’m okay with that. . Over time, I’ve gotten several comments about my lack of a butt, even recently when I actually am so proud of my hard work. It may not look like what someone else would consider an ideal booty, but it’s mine!! Not theirs. And I’ve had to work hard to love it and to shape it and to love it no matter the shape or size. People are always going to have opinions on your body. Do they hurt sometimes? Yes. But a wise woman once said, “You could be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world and there will still be someone who hates peaches”. And in this case, I LITERALLY mean peaches 🍑🍑😂😂 #bodylove #realstagram #angles (pants are Lorna Jane! :)) . Try @bodyloveapp FREE for 7-days! 💕 www.annavictoria.com/bodyloveapp

A post shared by Anna Victoria (@annavictoria) on Mar 20, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT