Αμερικανίδα top model αποκαλύπτει τα μυστικά του Instagram για τα… τέλεια οπίσθια! [εικόνες]

Η αλήθεια είναι πως -μολόνοτι εμείς οι άνδρες δεν… πολυχαλιόμαστε- έχει παραγίνει το σκηνικό με τα πεταχτά οπίσθια και τους καλοσμιλεμένους γλουτούς στο Instagram! Είναι δε τόσο υπερβολικό που φτάνουμε ώρες ώρες να αναρωτιόμαστε «μα καλά πού βρίσκονται στην καθημερινή ζωή όλες αυτές οι γυναικάρες που παίρνουν δέκα με τόνο στην πίσω όψη;». Το διάσημο fitness model Anna Victoria λοιπόν, έδωσε την απάντηση!
Πρόκειται για… οφθαλμαπάτη καθώς δεν είναι όλες οι φωτογραφίες που βλέπουμε στο δημοφιλές μέσο κοινωνικής δικτύωσης τόσο… τέλειες! Η Αμερικανίδα καλλονή μάλιστα, έθεσε εαυτόν στη διάθεση του κόσμου αποδεικνύοντας με τα δικά της οπίσθια σε ρόλο… πειραματόζωο πώς η στολή λήψη, το στήσιμο και η γωνία της φωτογραφίας μετατρέπουν έναν συνηθισμένο πισινό σε… Jen Selter!
🤷♀️ Those angles, I tell ya… 😂🍑 The one thing I was most insecure about growing up was my booty. I’ve always been smaller on bottom and I would try to wear long shirts to cover it. One thing I’ve loved about fitness is the ability to sculpt your body in various ways BUT there’s only so much muscle you can build on your butt AND you need to flex it to really show it off 😝💪 . A lot of the booty pics you see on Instagram are flexed, pushed out, back arched so much it actually hurts…plus high waisted pants that accentuate a small waist and lift the booty too…there are so many ways to make it look 10x bigger on insta than in real life, and I do it too!! I love posing and admiring the “Instagram booty” but that’s not my real booty. And I’m okay with that. . Over time, I’ve gotten several comments about my lack of a butt, even recently when I actually am so proud of my hard work. It may not look like what someone else would consider an ideal booty, but it’s mine!! Not theirs. And I’ve had to work hard to love it and to shape it and to love it no matter the shape or size. People are always going to have opinions on your body. Do they hurt sometimes? Yes. But a wise woman once said, “You could be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world and there will still be someone who hates peaches”. And in this case, I LITERALLY mean peaches 🍑🍑😂😂 #bodylove #realstagram #angles (pants are Lorna Jane! :)) . Try @bodyloveapp FREE for 7-days! 💕 www.annavictoria.com/bodyloveapp
That FBG BOOTY PROGRESS tho 😍🍑 @britneyroxannefit 🙌 Comment a 👏🍑💪 to give her props for all her hard work! . Several of you girls have been asking me what the difference is between FBG and @bodyloveapp. Body Love is essentially an extension of FBG. It’s the same style of workouts (30 minute HIIT Strength workouts and you only need a set of dumbbells and a yoga mat so they can be done anywhere – and will help with booty gains like here 😍) but the app shows you videos for each move AND it has beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels so you can customize the app to suit your fitness level. Whether you’ve never done FBG or you’ve finished all the guides, the Body Love App has a workout level for you 💪 There’s a 7-day trial too so you can see if it’s a good fit for you! Later today I’ll share what the difference is in the meal plan section 😊 #fbgprogress #fbggirls #bodylove www.annavictoria.com/bodyloveapp
Arms + Abs with a Bosu Ball! 💪 Tag a friend to try these with! . These moves, especially the second one, made my abs SO SORE! 😭 The key is to really focus on balancing from side to side using your core strength to support the movement. Do these as a burnout to your next Back + Arms workout! 🔥😉 #bodyloveapp #fitbodyguide . 📲 7-Day FREE Trial of @bodyloveapp www.annavictoria.com/bodyloveapp
