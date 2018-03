Αγωγή για παρενόχληση στον Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο από τη Miss Bumbum 2016! 

#MissBumBumBrazil2016 Crowns First Black Winner ** * #Model #ErikaCanela has been crowned the winner of the annual #MissBumBum competition during the final at a Sao Paulo nightclub. * The #Brazilian beauty is also the first black winner of the competition which has been on for six years. * Erika said “I was very surprised,” she said. ”I am very happy and grateful to my mother, who voted for several mornings”. #phcitytraffic #regrann

A post shared by PHcity Traffic Media®️ Blog (@phcitytraffic) on Nov 11, 2016 at 4:16am PST