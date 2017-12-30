H χλιδάτη συναυλία του Αντώνη Ρέμου στις Άλπεις [βίντεο]

Ο Αντώνης Ρέμος το βράδυ της Παρασκευής βρέθηκε στο χειμερινό θέρετρο Nammos της Courchevel για μία κυριολεκτικά χρυσή εμφάνιση.
Το μενού της βραδιάς είχε κόστος 400 ευρώ το άτομο, ενώ η διαμονή στο θέρετρο ήταν γύρω στις 2.200 με 2.500 ευρώ τη βραδιά!
Το σαλέ αποφάσισαν να επισκεφθούν πολλοί επιχειρηματίες από την Ελλάδα αλλά και τον Λίβανο.
Το σκηνικό ήταν άκρως γιορτινό, καθώς έξω χιόνιζε συνεχώς και τα 300 περίπου άτομα που βρέθηκαν εκεί έζησαν μια εμπειρία ζωής!
