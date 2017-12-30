H χλιδάτη συναυλία του Αντώνη Ρέμου στις Άλπεις [βίντεο]

We are Courchevel We know Courchevel since 1987 OneConcierge.one the Only Snapchat : Vip_concierge Travel Planner Travel agency Courchevel is the most famous ski resort in Europe, Call us now to plan your next winter in Courchevel ! Get your own Personal Assistant everywhere in the World Private Concierge services ☎️+33 750 208 814 ☎️Whatssap +33 750 208 814 Vip@OneConcierge.one Www.oneconcierge.one Info@LFprivateservices.com Http://www.LFprivateservices.com Ask for our famous 👉 ✨✨✨ ✨SUMMER 2018 GOLDEN SUMMER TOUR✨✨✨✨✨ We take care of everything that can be time consuming or a source of stress: Booking your: -flights, -Private Jet, -Yacht and super Yacht renting, -Managing your transfers, -Rentals services, -Hotel bookings, -Rental and sales of villas and Chalets, -Restaurant and clubs bookings, -Ski renting -Ski instructors fully certified -Security -Luxury cars -Private parties …. ✨Are only the tip of the iceberg.✨ YOUR SPECIAL & PRIVATE VIP PACKAGES Our team is here to help organise and manage your entire holiday whether it be for -a month, -a week, -a day or -even just a night. We organise Private parties. Weddings, Hen night , Stag night, Bachelor , bachelorette parties and more… You also have the option of having a customised Day to day Night after night Schedule set up by our team to suit your needs and desires on a personal level. ✨Ask for our special packages ✨ 👉Family package 👉Healthy package 👉Party package And our famous (created and invented by us in 2009) the 👉 SUMMER GOLDEN TOUR ✨ 👉👉👉👉👉👉FOLLOW US👈👈👈👈 www.LFprivateservices.com ⭐️Snapchat : vip_concierge ⭐️Facebook: @courchevelvip ⭐️Instagram : Courchevel_VIP_concierges ⭐️Twitter: @vipconcierge3 #mycourchevel #Courchevel #courchevel1850 #courchevel2018 #courchevelconcierge #courchevelvip #courchevelbynight #courchevelski #courchevelskiinstructors #skiinstructors #courchevelchalet #lamangeoire #courchevelhotel #nammos#courchevelOnly #courchevelnightlife #courchevelheliski #nammoscourchevel #winter2018 #Mykonos #ibiza #sainttropez #formentera #heliski #picoftheday #dubai #ski – [ ]

A post shared by Courchevel Since 1987 (@courchevel_vip_concierges) on Dec 29, 2017 at 4:37pm PST