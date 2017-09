Η ευχή της γιαγιάς Άννας Βίσση για τα γενέθλια του εγγονού της [εικόνες]

So today we celebrated (2 days earlier) Niko turning 4 ❤️ We are so very blessed and psyched that sooooooo many friends -46 kids to be exact- showed up to party like rock stars. AND Parents (you know who you are) so sorry we ran out of food and goody bags…💆🏻 I’m not very good at this BUT i sure do cherish and love ALL of you. Thank you. So. Much. For making this an epic birthday bash. Xxxx

A post shared by Blood Type: Not Sure (@thesofiakarvela) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT