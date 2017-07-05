Άναψε φωτιές για μια ακόμα φορά η Έλενα των Otherview! [εικόνες]

Ιδιαίτερα αποκαλυπτική ήταν η Έλενα των Otherview στα βραβεία MAD, ωστόσο δεν ήταν η πρώτη και σίγουρα ούτε η τελευταία της φορά!
Η ταλαντούχα ερμηνεύτρια, εκτός από την καλή της φωνή φημίζεται και για την αψεγάδιαστη σιλουέτα της και αυτό είναι σίγουρα κάτι που γνωρίζουν καλά οι ακόλουθοί της στο Instagram!
Για αυτούς που δεν έχουν τη χαρά να την «ακολουθούν», ας δώσουμε ένα μικρό δείγμα γραφής και ίσως τους πείσουμε να… αλλάξουν γνώμη ή ακόμα και να φτιάξουν λογαριασμό στο δημοφιλές μέσο κοινωνικής δικτύωσης για να την παρακολουθούν συχνότερα!
I wanna thank you guys so much for your support and dedication it means the world to me to continue my music career with @otherviewgr and make good music 🙏🏻 in this pic I use my stupidity to find creative poses,and of course I'm wearing my swimwear we are in Greeceeeee🔥 ______________________ #EleenT #dreams #look #sun #summer #artists #crazy #stupid #original #happy #singer
After this photoshoot i decided to crash a few parties . #saturdaze 🌹____________________________________ 🔥 Styling by : @nikolaidi_filitsa Photoshoot : @stefzaf ________________________ #hot #glam #photoshoot #summertour #performanceart #eleent #ig_greece #singer #girlgang #white #black #dark #butpure #purelove #love #tonightsglam
Set out to please nobody but yourself _______________________________________ This island is in my heart!time to chilling with good friends Beach Costa Costa before the show 🌊🍹🎤 #beachwear #ig_greece #hotsummer #ocean #bikinibody #instasun #summer #live #otherviewtour #summertour #singing #loud #kefalonia