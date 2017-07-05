LIFESTYLE

Άναψε φωτιές για μια ακόμα φορά η Έλενα των Otherview! [εικόνες]

Τετάρτη 5 Ιουλίου 2017, 8:59μμ

Ιδιαίτερα αποκαλυπτική ήταν η Έλενα των Otherview στα βραβεία MAD, ωστόσο δεν ήταν η πρώτη και σίγουρα ούτε η τελευταία της φορά!

Η ταλαντούχα ερμηνεύτρια, εκτός από την καλή της φωνή φημίζεται και για την αψεγάδιαστη σιλουέτα της και αυτό είναι σίγουρα κάτι που γνωρίζουν καλά οι ακόλουθοί της στο Instagram!

Για αυτούς που δεν έχουν τη χαρά να την «ακολουθούν», ας δώσουμε ένα μικρό δείγμα γραφής και ίσως τους πείσουμε να… αλλάξουν γνώμη ή ακόμα και να φτιάξουν λογαριασμό στο δημοφιλές μέσο κοινωνικής δικτύωσης για να την παρακολουθούν συχνότερα!

Art is literacy of the heart. 🌊🌹 Εlliot Eisner

One of my favorite photoshoot in Greece from @skoulos

Here in Marrakesh photo by @wisemanshooting swimwear @indiegoclothing from greece

Give me more time to explain what I feel about you with music 🌹

@skoulos N.2 white spirit

