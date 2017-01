Ρατσιστική φραστική επίθεση σε ομογενείς στις ΗΠΑ επειδή μίλησαν… ελληνικά! [βίντεο]

So this just happened… Sophia and I were in line at the market, and naturally, speaking Greek. Out of nowhere this lady behind us decides to give us a modern history lesson and tells us, "Speak F*@king English, this is America." Furthermore, she demonstrated her well-versed use of the English language by using every swear word to describe us and how we don't belong here. Imagine if we were with our kids. Huge props to the manager for kicking her xenophobic, racist ass out. I only caught the tail-end on video, but you'll get the point.Seriously. This. Just. Happened. It's 2017. #SMHwww.ExcuseMeAreYouGreek.comwww.facebook.com/ExcuseMeAreYouGreekwww.twitter.com/thanasiii

Posted by Thanasi Papoulias on Samstag, 14. Januar 2017