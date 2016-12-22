Προσφυγόπουλα που γεννήθηκαν στην Ελλάδα στο επετειακό τεύχος του ΤΙΜΕ

Στο προσφυγικό ζήτημα και παιδιά που γεννιούνται κάτω από δύσκολες καταστάσεις αφιερώνει το περιοδικό TIME το εξώφυλλό του επετειακού τεύχους The Year Ahead για το 2017 που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 26 Δεκεμβρίου.
Στα τέσσερα εναλλακτικά εξώφυλλα με τα οποία θα κυκλοφορήσει το συγκεκριμένο τεύχους φιγουράρουν τέσσερα βρέφη προσφύγων που γεννήθηκαν στην Ελλάδα.
Όπως αναφέρεται στο εξώφυλλο: Η κρίση στη Συρία έχει προκαλέσει τη φυγή εκατομμυρίων ανθρώπων. Αυτή τη χρονιά ακολουθούμε τις ζωές τεσσάρων μωρών οι οικογένειες των οποίων κατάφεραν να ξεφύγουν.
Η επιλογή αυτή έγινε στο πλαίσιο της καμπάνιας Time Finding Home στην οποία δημοσιογράφοι του περιοδικού θα καταγράψουν τη ζωή των τεσσάρων μωρών – τα ονόματα τους είναι Rahaf, Heln, Hamida και Faraj – που γλίτωσαν τη φρίκη του πολέμου.
Ήδη στο σχετικό λογαριασμό στο Instagram έχουν δημοσιευθεί οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες της 23χρονης Nour της μητέρας της Rafah τόσο πριν γεννηθεί η μικρή όσο και από το μαιευτήριο αλλά και τις πρώτες ημέρες της νέας οικογένειας μέσα σε μια σκηνή στην Ελλάδα.
Nour Altallaa, pictured here on Sept. 26, 2016, almost nine months pregnant with her first child. She and her husband, Yousef Alarsan, 27, are from Deir ez-Zour, Syria, and fled when fighting flared last year. When Nour met her husband, Yousef Alarsan, in college, she knew they were meant to be together when they realized they had the same favorite name for a future daughter: Rahaf. But war put their plans for marriage and family on hold. In 2014, Yousef left their school in Deir ez-Zor and fled to a small nearby town so he wouldn’t have to join Assad’s army. No sooner did he get there than ISIS took over. Photograph by Lynsey Addario (@LynseyAddario) for @TIME #TIMEFindingHome
Μια φωτογραφία που δημοσίευσε ο χρήστης TIME (@findinghome) στις
“One morning, we woke up to black flags and long beards,” Yousef Alarsan, Nour’s husband and Rafah’s father, says of the ISIS soldiers who had moved into the area. “They said, ‘This is the Islamic State,’ even though everybody knows they have nothing to do with Muslims.” Yousef was arrested and flogged for smoking cigarettes. Then ISIS started beheading dissenters. Fearing for his life, Yousef fled in late 2015. He and Nour had a quick wedding in Deir ez-Zor, then they started their journey to Europe via Turkey. Baby Rahaf was born on Nov. 1, 2016. Here he holds Rahaf while Nour stands behind them in their tent, Nov. 8 2016. Photograph by Lynsey Addario (@LynseyAddario) for @TIME #TIMEFindingHome
Μια φωτογραφία που δημοσίευσε ο χρήστης TIME (@findinghome) στις